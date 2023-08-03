Boxing: Quinn excited to tick another box at the Féile

THIS time last year, Conor Quinn was still awaiting his return to the ring after over two years in limbo due to medical issues, but his September comeback at the Europa Hotel would prove the spark for a very productive 12 months.

The former Clonard amateur standout is set for his sixth fight in that period with each performance better than the previous.

Last time out, ‘The Magnificent’ 25-year-old came through in a significant step-up against former European champion Juan Hinostroza on the undercard of Lopez-Conlan at the SSE Arena, a fight that was due to have an Inter-Continental belt on the line but was withdrawn due to the fight downgraded to eight rounds at the behest of TV.

That saw him improve to 6-0-1 and having had a taste of the big time at the venue formerly known as the Odyssey, the super-flyweight prospect gets to tick another box by appearing at the Falls Park where he will bid to take another step forward to what he hopes will be title action in the near future when he faces Bryan Castro.

“If I could have mapped out where my career would go this time last year, I would have done exactly what I have done,” he confirmed.

“Mark (Dunlop, manager) is doing a brilliant job with me and delivering. Last time, the belt being stripped away at the last minute took a bit away from it, but that was down to broadcast and nothing to do with Mark or Jamie (Conlan). It shows the level they think I am at, against a former European champion and able to mix it with those guys just 10 months back into my career.”

“I live a stone throw away from the Falls Park, I’ll be walking up with my bags and fighting, then walking back home”



This is the what the Féile is all about, showcasing our community and the amazing talent that we have 🙌🏻🥊 pic.twitter.com/WnJkakRNxV — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 2, 2023

There is no questioning Quinn’s ability as he rose superbly to the Hinostroza challenge, proving the jump up in levels was not too great, so he is thankful to get another outing this week.

Of course, being a West Belfast native, it is only fitting he gets his chance to box at the Falls Park and he is grateful for Conlan Boxing including him on the night.

“The Féile has been running for years and I’ve attended loads of events, but I’ve never actually been at any of the boxing,” he revealed.

“I’ve watching it on the TV when I was in Australia and always said to myself that if I could pick two locations to fight, it would be the SSE Arena and the Falls Park. To do both now in the same year is brilliant.

“Mark Dunlop is managing me, but these are Conlan Boxing shows, so it just shows they are happy to put me on and Mark is happy for me to go on them.

“When it’s your own manager’s show, you know you’re always going to be on it, but with a different promotion it’s great to be given the opportunity and I’m thankful for that.”

Incredible atmosphere at the Féile Fight Night press conference



Féile Director Kevin Gamble talks about the powerful impact of having boxing showcased at Féile for local fighters and fans across Ireland.



Limited tickets available from https://t.co/At0q0F0NEi pic.twitter.com/k99X8qxBkv — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 2, 2023

The Féile Fight Night is a unique event in that while it is primarily about the boxing, there is also a carnival element to it given it is part of the wider festival.

That in itself is an opportunity for rising stars like Quinn to announce themselves to the more casual fan, a prime opportunity to grow the support that is vital going forward in a career as in boxing, ability must be complemented with a degree of popularity to create revenue and open doors.

“The Europa Hotel is Mark’s go-to; the SSE and Falls Park (Conlan Boxing’s) and I noticed early that each show brings a different fan-base,” he continued.

“I’ve had a lot of people buying tickets from me for the Falls Park who haven’t had previous interest in going to the Europa, and vice versa.

“With this being outdoors in Belfast, you never know what the weather will be like, so there are all sorts of things that could pop up, so it’s great to be involved to see how everything is going to go.”

Also on the undercard, Quinn’s Dee Walsh-trained gym-mate Gerard Hughes will be in super-bantamweight action over four rounds as he seeks to improve to 4-0.

Armagh pair, Fearghus Quinn and James Freeman are out once again in Belfast having both boxed at the SSE Arena in May.