Boxing: Taylor and Cameron happy to accept their toughest test

Katie Taylor has never been one to shirk a challenge so when Amanda Serrano pulled out of their planned May 20 rematch, the Bray woman insisted on the toughest test out there in the form of undisputed light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron.

The pair came face-to-face at the Mansion House on Monday ahead of their showdown at the 3 Arena where Taylor will enter as the challenger to the Englishwoman's titles.

Her long-awaited homecoming is certain to sell out in double-quick time with tickets set to go on sale next week with further details on prices to be released in the coming days.

A packed arena was guaranteed no matter the opposition, but the undisputed lightweight champion who once held the WBO light-welterweight title insisted that her dance partner ought to be worthy of the occasion and Cameron - perfect through 17 fights - ticked all the boxes as the first-ever meeting between two undisputed champions.

"It's incredible that after 22 fights I'm finally coming home," said Taylor at Monday's press conference.

"Big-time boxing is coming back to Ireland and not just with any other fight, but two undisputed champions going head-to-head.

"This is one of the most exciting fights out there right now and once I heard Serrano was out, I thought Chantelle was the obvious choice as she has the style to make this another epic and it could be another contender for fight-of-the-year."

Cameron has long been viewed as a natural fight for Taylor with box fighters building unblemished records.

Moving up in weight will add greater intrigue to the Irish fight who has done it all in the sport, but the chance to add to her legacy has always appealed so when news broke of Serrano's injury, there was only one call to make.

Although some have suggested in the past that this fight would not come to be with Cameron viewed as naturally too big and physical for Taylor, there was absolutely no question of passing up the chance to take on the Northampton woman.

"I don't understand why people thought I didn't want this fight," Taylor insisted.

"One thing that has marked my career is that I've always wanted the hardest fights. My first defence was against (Jessica) McCaskill; my first at Madison Square Garden was against (Delfine) Persoon and then there is Serrano - a seven-weight champion - not to mention all the other fights I've had along the way.

"We could have chosen an easier opponent but that's not how I operate. I want the tough fights and here we are at my homecoming with the chance to be a two-weight undisputed champion, so it will be the biggest night of my career."

With Taylor the official challenger in this fight, it will be a rather strange situation having been the defending champion for so long, but in many ways the overall crown of pound-for-pound number one is up for grabs and this is the prize that Cameron is eyeing.

The Englishwoman has been hugely impressive on her run to undisputed including her last win against McCaskill that saw her make it a clean sweep of the belts at 140lbs.

Once Serrano pulled out of the May 20 date in Dublin, Cameron was quick to throw her hat in the ring and while the respect is there, 'Il Capo' is not short of confidence she will inflict a first pro defeat on Taylor and etch her own name into the history books.

"I'm buzzing to be in this position and I've got to say all thanks to Katie as women's boxing is flying," said the 31-year-old.

"Katie is pound-for-pound the best there is, so for me to have the opportunity to box Katie and get the win feels like one day I can walk away from boxing and think I've done it and took out the best there is.

"Katie is going to be my toughest fight, so I'm not thinking it's going to be easy. It's probably the hardest fight I'll ever have, so I'm preparing for that.

"I had a bit of frustration in my career when I was thinking I'll never get the big fights, but when I look back now, it all happened for a reason and was part of the process to give confidence going into this fight."

Already confirmed for the undercard is a WBA light-middleweight title fight between Terri Harper and Cecilia Braekhus, while Ellie Scotney will challenge Cherneka Johnson for the IBF super-bantamweight title.

Dennis Hogan will also have his big homecoming when he defends the IBO light-middleweight title against JJ Metcalf, while Gary Cully and Thomas Carty are also confirmed to appear.

There may also be a chance for South Belfast's Colm Murphy to win the vacant Irish super-featherweight title against Liam Gaynor. The pair met at Girdwood Community Hub in November with Murphy coming through on points in a highly entertaining BUI Celtic battle and they have now been approved to fight for the national strap with talks ongoing to find a slot for May 20..