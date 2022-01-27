Boxing: Taylor and Serrano set for historic showdown at MSG in April

Katie Taylor puts her undisputed lightweight crown on the line against Amanda Serrano at Maison Square Garden on April 30 INPHO

THE biggest fight in women's boxing history and undoubtedly one of the biggest in female or male boxing for 2022 is finally sealed as undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will tangle with long-term rival Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on April 30, live on DAZN.

For the first time in the venue's storied 140-year history, an all-female showdown will headline the main arena and none better than this pound-for-pound clash between Irish icon Taylor and Serrano, a seven-weight world champion.

The undefeated Bray woman (20-0) puts all the lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since winning them in June 2019 in a war with Delfine Persoon and seeing off the Belgian in a rematch in England before repelling the challenges of Miriam Gutierrez, Natasha Jonas, Jennifer Han and Firuza Sharipova – and there’s added spice to the fight as Taylor holds a win over Amanda’s sister Cindy in Boston back in October 2018.

“This is a fight I've wanted for a long, long time and I'm just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I'm in the sport for,” said Taylor.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I'm very grateful to Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport. It's such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Puerto Rican sensation Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) already has an unrivalled legacy in the sport as a seven-weight world champion.

The Brooklyn-based champion enters the momentous bout in sparkling form after knocking out Daniela Bermudez last March, dominating Yamileth Mercado in August and overpowering Miriam Gutierrez.

Amanda was the 2021 Female Fighter of the Year for DAZN, ESPN and WBC among others.

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor,” said Serrano.

“Since I was a young girl, my only boyfriend has been boxing. I have dedicated my life to him, and this event makes that commitment worth every minute.

"On April 30 I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide.”

As the first ever women to headline at Madison Square Garden, Taylor and Serrano will come face-to-face in the Big Apple on the first leg of a global press tour next Wednesday, February 2 – timed in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a day of observance in the US acknowledging the accomplishments of female athletes and recognising the importance of equal opportunities in sport for girls and women.

Billie Jean King - tennis icon, equality champion, and Women’s Sports Foundation founder - is delighted that the fight will take centre stage at the legendary arena.

“The Taylor vs. Serrano fight at Madison Square Garden is historic and it is only fitting it is being held in the venue that has hosted so many important championships in sports,” said King.

“These two women are breaking barriers and opening doors for others by being the main event and not the undercard, fighting for one of the biggest paydays in boxing and showing everyone that if you can see it, you can be it.”

