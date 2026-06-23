It’s been a busy week for the Bridges Beyond Boxing team. A squad of 12 Irish youngsters have just returned home after two amateur fighting events in Buffalo and Boston. Eight boxers from Detroit have also touched down in Ireland for a ten day trip between Belfast and Donegal. Preparations are already underway for events in Cinninati and Louisville later this year. The charity organisation founded by former Irish champion Joe Lowe alongside Alan Martin and Ciaran Quinn continues to go from strength to strength.

Bridges Beyond Boxing helps young Irish and American kids journey across the Atlantic to unleash their passion for competition while discovering life-changing sporting and cultural experiences. Alongside fierce bouts, they embrace new friendships and unforgettable adventures that forge memories that last a lifetime. Staying with host families the visiting teams become temporarily embedded in a new culture in a "money can’t buy" experience. As a charity organisation this is only made possible through the generosity of people from both sides of the Atlantic who share a passion for the sport of boxing. Selection for the programme is rooted in inclusivity, actively encouraging participation from all, irrespective of religious or socio-economic backgrounds. Candidates are identified through school nominations, sports associations, and community outreach, ensuring equal opportunity. Crucially, team selection focuses on aptitude, commitment, and potential, not on the applicant’s personal or social attributes.

It will be non-stop for team Detroit. Hours after landing on Monday morning they got stuck into a training session at McCullagh’s Boxing gym in Dunmurry. On Tuesday they travelled to the North Coast to take in the dramatic scenery of Ireland’s rugged coastline before further training sessions in Ballymoney’s Scorpion Boxing Academy. They have a visit to Belfast’s City Hall on Wednesday to meet the newly appointed Lord Mayor Róis-Máire Donnelly before weighing-in in advance of their first bouts on Thursday evening in South Belfast’s Beechlawn Hotel.

Speaking with the team in the hotel lobby hours after touching down in Dublin their spirits were high. A transatlantic flight would leave most weary and disoriented but for many of these young Americans it is their first trip abroad and the enthusiasm is palpable. Fully adorned in their navy team tracksuits they are the epitome of professionalism and proudly represent the Motor City.

The team is led by coach Jimmy Mallo of Mallo Boxing and current professional featherweight boxer Cameran Pankey. It is a special full circle moment for the Michigan native Pankey who travelled to Ireland with the program in its maiden year as a young amateur. Reminiscing about the trip in 2016 he said that "what he learnt about the Irish boxing style allowed him to excel as a professional". The famous Irish style of in and out movement, switching stances with ease and a general ‘hit and don’t get hit’ approach is certainly appreciated by the travelling fighters and was the main focus of conversation later in Belfast. Conversely, the more aggressive and direct Detroit style of fighting is perfectly summed up by William Myhre, who fights out of the famous Kronk Boxing gym. He jokingly says with a wry smile, "I just like to knock people out." Others to watch will be the Geck brothers Christian and Gavyn. Gavyn looks forward to ending his amateur career in Ireland before turning pro next month when he returns to Detroit.

Make no mistake, this is no holiday. This Detroit team are here to win and show their skills in the ring. The entire squad will be dangerous and a tough task lies ahead for Team Ireland in Belfast and Donegal. The first bout appropriately named ‘The Battle of Belfast’ is this Thursday 25th at 8pm in the Beechlawn Hotel. Contact Joe Lowe for tickets on 07802246549.