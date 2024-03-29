Boxing: Walker ready to hit full stride against Beech

‘The Breakout’ (Ulster Hall, Saturday, live on DAZN from 7pm)

HE may have come into the professional ranks with the fanfare of an Olympian, but Kurt Walker has had some tough tests to pass in his 10 fights to date and on Saturday, his reward is a first title opportunity when he meets James Beech Jnr for the vacant WBA Continental Europe crown.

The Lisburn featherweight has built his record on undercards, but this is his big night as he tops the bill at the Ulster Hall, live on DAZN, on the Conlan Boxing card named ‘Breakout’.

That is his intention this week against the Englishman as he has the opportunity to push his career on in terms of ranking and also in the court of public opinion, which is just as important at this stage.

The 29-year-old is fully aware that he needs to start getting a move on and a victory on Saturday should open the door to further opportunities, citing Lewis Crocker's breakout last year.

“The name of the show ‘The Breakout’ is exactly what it is so I haven’t prepared for any fight in the past like I’ve done for this one,” he reports.

“I’ve put too much into this to slip up, so it’s just about getting the win and see where it takes me. Titles give you a lot more options.

“I look at Lewis Crocker and see how he is going. I’d like to follow that as although he had a few bad years with injuries, but the world is at his feet now.

“You can see it over the past year there is a lot more big-time boxing coming back here. If I have a title, then I can have my name in the hat for when the big shows come here, whatever the platform. I want titles now as I’m 29 and need to start pushing on.

“It’s nearly bigger than headlining for me to be live on DAZN as this is where you have the eyes on you. In my 10 fights, I don’t think I’ve been on TV once. There’s been Facebook live, but TV means people all over the world tuning in.”

Walker’s last outing came at the Bedford Street venue back in January when he emerged unscathed against Darwing Martinez.

A cursory glance at the Nicaraguan’s record suggested it would be routine, but anyone who had watched him in the past knew he was a threat and Walker, who had just six days worth of training done in the build-up due to his late addition to the card, admitted he needed to keep his wits about him throughout.

That’s been something of a theme in his career as his opponents perhaps see his status as an Olympian and feel it’s their big chance.

He has therefore had nothing easy, but that can be a blessing ahead of this week and for what is to come.

Beech has a record of 16-5, but his defeats have all come against good opposition. Indeed, all have come against undefeated fighters such as Dennis McCann, Nathaniel Collins and Hopey Price, meaning he is a solid British level opponent and the perfect test for Walker at this time.

The visitor will arrive knowing another defeat is likely the end of his title chances, so Walker is taking nothing for granted and has prepared accordingly.

“I’m glad I’ve been matched the way I was now because everyone I’ve faced have been there to win and have really pushed me,” he reflected.

“He (Beech) has fought good fellas before and they dealt with him, so I need to deal with him. It would be nice to do it in a good fashion, but winning is all I care about.

“This will be his last opportunity. He said to the (promo) camera crew when they went to see him that he wasn’t even expecting this opportunity, so that says it all.

“He’s always given good fellas a good fight, has done 12 rounds for the British and Commonwealth, so it’s not a case of it being easy to blow him out.

“I’m expecting to be put under pressure, but I know I have the fitness and have done enough training to deal with him.”