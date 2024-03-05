Boxing: Walsh advances in Olympic qualifier

ANY concerns that Aidan Walsh would enter the Olympic Qualifier Tournament in Busto Arsizio a little undercooked were proven unfounded on Tuesday as he made light work of UAE's Husain Alkandari.

The West Belfast man forced three counts on his way to victory in the opening round of the 71kg division to move into the last 32 without fuss.

Walsh had been out of the ring for over a year when injury forced him out of the Strandja Tournament in February 2023, but sufficiently impressed in assessments to secure a place on the Irish team for the first World Olympic Qualifier at the expense of Dean Walsh and Eugene McKeever who were also in the running.

Reports from a training camp held in Italy suggested the bronze medallist from the Tokyo Games was back firing on all cylinders and they were backed up on Tuesday lunchtime as he announced his ring return in perfect style.

“I’m just happy to be here and back in boxing," he tole Olympics.com

"To be honest even before going in the ring today I was wondering, ‘What am I doing here? How did it come to this? It took a lot of work to get back to boxing and it was a real mental struggle, so to be back here is just an absolute privilege.

"Five months ago I was sitting on the chair at home, drinking a can of Coke and watching TV, and now I’m here trying to qualify for the Olympic Games. It’s amazing. I’m just looking forward to going back now and having a nice cup of tea, chilling out in my room, and seeing my family.”

The Holy Family clubman is bidding to become a two-time Olympian alongside his sister, Michaela, who was one of five Irish boxers to punch their ticket to Paris through last year's European Games.

To do so, he must advance through to the semi-finals of the competition at the Maria Piantanida Sports Palace and having safely negotiated the first round, is now matched with Wanderson De Oliveira on Thursday morning after the Brazilian - who lost out in Tokyo to Cuban sensation Andy Cruz - scored a 5-0 victory over New Zealand's Wendell Stanley on Tuesday.

RSC1 win for Tokyo 🥉71kg Aidan Walsh in his Round of 64 Olympic World Qualifier bout v 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/u697ia4ohQ — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 5, 2024

With four boxers qualifying for Paris at the weight, the competition will run to the quarter-finals where the quotas will be filled.

Walsh was the only Irish boxer in action on Tuesday but the team have got off to a good start in Italy with day one seeing super-heavyweight Martin McDonagh advance, as did Daina Moorehouse at 50kg, but Sean Mari lost out.

On Monday, it was another case of two out of three as Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher advanced, as did light-heavyweight Kelyn Cassidy, but Jennifer Lehane missed out at bantamweight.