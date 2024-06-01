Boxing: Walsh through to Sunday's box-off final with win over Cuba's Cuellar

Aidan Walsh is through to Sunday's 71kg box-off final for a place at the Paris Olympics INPHO

Aidan Walsh will fight for a place in the Paris Olympics on Sunday as he boxed clever to score a unanimous verdict over Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar in Saturday's box-off semi-final at the 2nd World Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok.

The Holy Family man had come up short in Saturday's quota bout against Jordan's Zeyad Eashash when two points deducted forced him into the box-off for the final 71kg spot available, but responded well with composed performance to best the Cuban who had no answer after a bright start.

Walsh's movement to frustrate and then punish was on point as although he was unwilling to stand and have a brawl, he was giving Cuellar noting to aim at and then countered enough times to score and sweep the final two rounds after shading the opener.

The reward for the win is a winner-takes-all box-off final against Puerto Rico's Angel llanos Perez on Sunday.

Cuellar was quick and slick from the off, but Walsh began to find his timing as he made the Cuban miss and pay with counters.

It was an even opener, but as the round progressed, Walsh was fully settled and earned the nod of three of the five judges.

A beauty of a left from to the jaw of Cuellar snapped Cuellar's head back early in the second. He was backing off but unlike his quarter-final defeat, was sufficiently busy with it and a sharp one-two scored again.

71kg Aidan Walsh has won his 2nd Olympic World Qualifier Box Off-Round One by unanimous decision against 🇨🇺



He'll contest his Box Off - Round Two against 🇵🇷's Angel Gabriel Llanos Perez on Sunday, for a place at #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/mMdkYG0cLF — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 1, 2024

Cuellar was certainly trying to force the issue, but was having trouble catching up with the Belfast man who was warned late to engage more, responding immediately with a right through the middle that underlined his dominance to sweep the round and put him in a very healthy position heading into the last, up on two cards with three judges and level with the others.

It was a case of managing the final round with no slip-ups, but he was again warned for not engaging in the third as he retreated for the first minute, but did land once the action resumed.

Cuellar was being given nothing to aim at as he couldn't catch up with the Holy Family who landed a flush left late on and that was enough to see him home and into tomorrow's box-off final.

In all, it was a good day for the Irish with Walsh's victory their fourth of the day following victories earlier for Daina Moorehouse (50kg), Martin McDonagh (super-heavyweight) and Jennifer Lehane (54kg).

All three along with Walsh and Grainne Walsh box on Sunday for a place at the Olympic Games.