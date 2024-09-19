Boxing: Warrington with a point to prove against Cacace

IT may be argued you're only as good as your last fight, but Josh Warrington insists his stoppage defeat to Leigh Wood in a challenge for the WBA featherweight champion was more a case of being caught and a deeper delve into that performance proves he is far from a spent force.

Warrington had made a blistering start to that October showdown in Sheffield and indeed, was well ahead on the cards going into the seventh, but one punch can change everything in boxing and once again, Wood found a way to turn things his way in decisive fashion.

Prior to that, he lost his IBF title - won in the previous fight against Kiko Martinez to make him a two-time champion - in a narrow points reverse to Luis Alberto Lopez.

Certainly, it hasn't been a great run for the 33-year-old 'Leeds Warrior' but he insists the move to super-featherweight has reinvigorated him and he has plenty left to prove, starting with Saturday's crack at Anthony Cacace at Wembley Stadium.

"Obviously in this game you’re always judged off your last fight," he accepts.

"With that being said, people don’t see what goes on day in and day out in the gym. If I wasn’t able to mix it up with the lads that I train with then I’d walk away – I’d have called it a day already. I still feel there’s enough in me to win another world title and operate at this level.

"With this one, I know it’s a challenge, I know what I’m in for. I’ve already sat across from Anto and he’s told me what he’s prepared to do to win. I know it’s going to be a hell of a fight. I know where I need to go physically and mentally to win. If so be it I’ll have to go there."

My thoughts on not fighting for the IBF World Title on Saturday… pic.twitter.com/J8q3P7ZPaN — Josh Warrington (@J_Warrington) September 18, 2024

Victory will not see Warrington take the IBF super-featherweight title as the US-based sanctioning body decided the challenger was not worth of a shot as he has not competed in the 130lb division in over a decade and is coming off two defeats.

However, the title is very much at stake for the Belfast man who has claimed he can win by using his skills or his power and size may be his route to victory.

Warrington believes his own skills are overlooked and does not buy into the narrative that he is simply a come-forward brawler and can expose the Belfast man.

"His record doesn’t suggest it, but he can bang, and I know he can bang," he acknowledged.

"Carl (Frampton) has sparred him and said many a time that he’s one of the strongest guys that he’s sparred with.

"But then again, I’ve looked over some of his fights. I’m not Lyon Woodstock, I’m not a weight drained Joe Cordina. I’m not just going to stand in front of him. He’s already made it quite clear that I just bomb forward and thrown punches, and that’s all you’re going to get. He can box and he can do this and that – people don’t really give me credit for my boxing ability.

"Yes, I’m not on the back foot counterpunching but I can go on the back foot and box. I’m not a long fencer and I’m not hands down elusive, but I can box. I can come forward and I can mix it with anybody. He’s no stronger puncher than any other man that I’ve been in with.

"Yeah, he’ll be able to bang but I don’t think he’ll be able to out muscle me. He’s going to punch down to me and he certainly won’t outwork me – not over 12, it’s not long enough. It’s easy to look and say that he’ll do this and do that against Josh Warrington but when I’m in there and in front of you it’s a different story.”