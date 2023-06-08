Boxing: WBC super-featherweight champion Foster interested in facing Cacace

Anthony Cacace defended his IBO super-featherweight title against Damian Wrzesinski a fortnight ago and WBC champion O'Shaquie Foster has expressed an interest in facing 'The Apache' Conlan Boxing

WBC super-featherweight champion O'Shaquie Foster has confirmed he is interested in a title defence against West Belfast's Anthony Cacace next.

The 29-year-old native of Texas claimed the vacant strap with a comprehensive points win over Rey Vargas back in February and has been surveying his options since.

Top of his wish-list is a unification with IBF champion Joe Cordina, and while there has been some back and forth between the pair on social media, there is no guarantee it happens next.

WBO champion Emanuel Navarrete is to face Oscar Valdez in a unification next, while WBA holder, Hector Luis Garcia hasn't boxed since defeat in a lightweight title defeat to Gervonta Davis.

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Foster confirmed he is a promotional free agent so therefore his next move ought to be straightforward and he name-checked Cacace as a desired opponent.

I want his ibo title let’s do it https://t.co/piSp8R66JG — S H⚡️C K (@OshaquieFoster) June 4, 2023

"I had mandatories, but they decided to go other directions," Foster confirmed.

"What we are trying to do now, if I can't get the Cordina fight and I'm not sure if that is happening - I'm hearing they've got other plans. We can build the fight, I'm not trippin' about that, but if we can't get him, I'd rather get that IBO champion, Anthony (Cacace).

"I'm just trying to stay busy and defend my title. If I can't unify, I'm going up to 135 (lightweight) in the next two years or so.

"Next we are just looking for the next best option. I would love to get this IBO champion (Cacace) next. It's a world title that would look good."

Both men have been on a fine run of form with Foster on a 10-fight winning streak since his second career loss - both coming by narrow points decisions - earlier in his career in July 2016.

Cacace's only defeat came almost a year to the day later when he dropped a narrow decision against Martin J Ward, but like Foster, has ticked every box since.

The Belfast man claimed the IBO title against Michael Magnesi last September and made a successful defence at the SSE Arena a fortnight ago against Damian Wrzesinski, although he admitted after he had damaged his hands in the process.

Should an agreement be thrashed out between both parties, it would represent a huge opportunity for Cacace who has been insistent he wants a big showdown next and a crack at the WBC champion would tick that box.