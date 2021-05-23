Bradshaw calls for more Electric Vehicle Charging Points across South Belfast

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has said there's a pressing need to upscale the Electric Vehicle Charging Network and has called for more charging points across South Belfast.

This week, Alliance submitted a motion to the Assembly noting a chronic under-investment in the network. The party is calling on the Minister for Infrastructure to bring forward a comprehensive plan to establish a functioning, publicly available, commercial, electric vehicle charging network.

“It is completely unrealistic to expect consumers to make the change to an electric car when our charging network is not yet fit for purpose. We need to dramatically upscale installation across Northern Ireland,” said Ms Bradshaw (below).

“Our current charging network lags behind the rest of the UK and Ireland, and a significant proportion of our current public charge points are no longer operational. It is only nine years before the UK Government plans on introducing a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. Without urgent action from the Infrastructure Minister, Northern Irelands risks being unprepared.

“More charging points are needed across South Belfast, not just for residents, but also for the large number of people who commute to the constituency for work. Going forward we will need residential on-street points, as well as ultra-fast chargers on key transport corridors and at service stations. I recently met with the Electricity Supply Board who are contracted by the Department to deliver the rollout, and pressed the scale of change that will be required.

“Last month, the Alliance Party launched its Green New Deal, proposing interest-free loans on electric vehicles and accelerated installation of charging points. We need to stimulate a competitive commercial market in EV charging and remove any barriers that inhibit a comprehensive roll-out. By ensuring Northern Ireland does its bit to tackle the climate crisis, we have the opportunity to transform our economy through green infrastructure, green jobs and green technologies.”