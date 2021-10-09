Paula goes over the Rainbow in marathon effort

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw took part in the Belfast Marathon on Sunday past alongside party colleagues to raise money for LGBT charity the Rainbow Project.

A total of nine runners ran as part of two teams, raising over £3,000 to improve the health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

“I was so pleased to hit over and above our fundraising target,” she said.

“The Rainbow Project is such a fantastic charity and I know first-hand how much it benefits my constituents as well as the wider LGBTQI+ community in Northern Ireland.

"The charity provides such a wide range of services from relationship and sexuality education, to adoption and fostering support, to counselling. I know this money will be put to good use."

Paula said that she was a little nervous before starting and a bit sore the next day, but described the marathon as having "such a fantastic atmosphere".

"There is such a buzz around the whole event and you can’t help but push yourself when people from all communities are out clapping and showing their support. You also know that someone from Team Alliance is up ahead waiting for you to pass the baton!

“We are so grateful to everyone who donated and thank you to all those who came out on the day to cheer us on. If there is anyone else who would like to support the Rainbow Project and all their brilliant work, they can make a donation on their website. It really is such a worthy organisation.”