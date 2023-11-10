You can go to the ball with Brassneck’s first ever Panto at The Devenish Complex

THE award-winning Brassneck Theatre Company is set to bring its first ever Christmas panto to the Devenish Complex this festive season.

Running from December 6-21, a hilarious and modern twist on ‘Cinderella’ is unlike any version you will have ever seen before and is a Christmas treat not to be missed.

Cinders leads a miserable existence in a TikTok house ruled by her two nasty sisters ‘The Karens’. They have built a huge social media following by forcing Cinders to churn out viral content 24/7 using crazy filters to make themselves look beautiful… even though they are two untalented 'millbegs'.

The world’s biggest influencer @TheHandsomePrince is throwing a massive party in town to find inspiring, new content-creators. The problem? The Karen’s have banned Cinders from going anywhere and if she ever leaves the house, they will have her cancelled forever.

Hope springs eternal when Cinders’ Fairy Godmother, Fairy-Up-Liquid arrives to save the day. Along with her bestie Buttons (the only good craic in her life), Fairy-Up-Liquid tries to help Cinders escape The Karens’ clutches and attend the life-changing Influencer Bash.

Will The Karens get their comeuppance? Will Cinderella be cancelled forever? And will someone finally explain to Fairy Up-liquid what the heck TikTok actually is?

Director, Tony Devlin said: "We are delighted to present our first ever pantomime at The Devenish Complex.

Dáithí Mac Gabhan and Philippa O'Hara

"This production is part of a project seeking to improve access to theatre experiences during the festive season for all, particularly amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

"We have a full professional cast and crew. Philippa O’Hara as the main actress playing Cinderella and Neil Keery as the Fairy-up Liquid.

"The Devenish is going to be transformed this Christmas season into a pantomime wonderland."

Brassneck Theatre Company is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Project Fund.

Dr Damian Smyth, Joint Head of Literature, Drama and Dance at the Arts Council, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support Brassneck Theatre Company thanks to The National Lottery players.

"This production of Cinderella promises to be a festive treat, bringing people of all ages together to enjoy the arts and a great atmosphere, right in the heart of their local neighbourhood. Well done to all involved.”

Tickets are on sale now, from £8-£12 from www.brassneck-cinderella.eventbrite.co.uk.