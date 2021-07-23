Scorching weather sparks burglaries alert

West Belfast residents leaving windows open to seek relief from the record temperatures are being targeted by sneak thieves.

Community activists received reports of two attempted break-ins in the early hours of Sunday morning, believed to have involved entry through open windows.

At around 4.30am a resident in Hamill Street interrupted a would-be burglar, a young male, who was halfway through a window at his home. The intruder ran towards the Divis area.

Around the same time, a prowler was disturbed in the garden of an elderly person's home on the Kashmir Road in Clonard after trying to gain access via a window at the rear of the property.

This man was described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5’10" in height.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said: "Everyone should feel safe and secure in their homes, but I would remind everyone to keep doors locked and windows closed, and keep the likes of house keys and car keys out of view.

"I would also ask people to keep an eye out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and not to take any risks. If you see anyone acting suspiciously contact the relevant authorities."

Lower Falls Community Safety Officer, Lisa Lynn, said: "Criminals don't take summer holidays, so make sure your windows and doors are locked and if you need them for ventilation keep them on a latch where you have a lock and they can't access the property."

She added: "I know it's hard because it's so warm, but it's better than putting yourself in that position where opportunities arise."