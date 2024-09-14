GAA seek 'urgent meeting' with Benn to ensure Casement Park is built

LOCKED OUT: Casement Park will not host UEFA games in four years' time following the British government's decision yesterday

ULSTER GAA is seeking an urgent meeting with Secretary of State Hilary Benn following the British government's decision not to part-fund the redevelopment of Casement Park.

On Friday night Benn wrote to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to inform him that the British government will not be proceeding with funding the stadium project in time for Euro 2028. Casement was one of ten stadia in Ireland and Britain due to host the UEFA soccer tournament in four years' time. The British government's decision means that Belfast will not now host four Euro '28 games.

Politicians reacted angrily to the decision.

This afternoon a spokesperson for Ulster GAA said: "Confirmation that Belfast will not be hosting the UEFA Euro 2028 Championships is a missed opportunity and it is one that our entire society will look back on with considerable regret.

"Ulster GAA has taken every possible step to keep the project on track for the UEFA Euro 2028 Football Championships. This included investing over £4m in critical aspects of pre-enabling works in anticipation of the procurement of the new main contractor.

"On his appointment to office the Secretary of State Hilary Benn on behalf of the British Government gave firm commitments that Casement Park will be built, a commitment also given by his predecessor. We have sought an urgent meeting with him to agree next steps.

"Casement Park will be built, and we will work with all partners to ensure that the promises made by the NI Executive over thirteen years ago and within successive Programmes for Government, to deliver on the strategic stadia need of the GAA in the province and in Belfast, Ireland’s second city, are fulfilled.

"As we continue to work towards the delivery of the new Casement Park which will host Gaelic Games at all levels, and be a community hub for West Belfast, we would like to thank Gaels throughout Antrim, Ulster and Ireland for their patience, commitment and unwavering support for the project over many years."