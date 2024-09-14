REACTION: British government pull plug on Casement (and Belfast's) Euro dreams

JUST a matter of hours after First Minister Michelle O’Neill spoke at a North South Ministerial meeting warning that “time was ticking” on Casement, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn wrote an out of hours letter to Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons confirming that the British government would not be funding the redevelopment of the Andersonstown GAA stadium.



The decision ends Belfast’s participation in the 2028 Euro Championships. Casement was one of ten venues in Ireland and the UK chosen to host Euro 2028, however that will not now happen.

For over a decade Casement Park has been at the centre of a long and protracted saga, and lies derelict since 2013 when the gates were closed in readiness for the building of a new stadium.



In March 2011 the Stormont Executive agreed funding for major upgrades to Casement Park, Windsor Park and Ravenhill. The soccer and rugby venues were both quickly redeveloped. However, initial planning permission for the new Casement Park was quashed in December 2014 when the High Court in Belfast ruled a ministerial decision granting planning approval for the redevelopment of the stadium was unlawful, amid concerns from some residents regarding the impact of the new stadium on their lives. Fast forward to today and the new Casement, which has planning permission, will have a 34,500 capacity – much reduced from its original concept of 40,000.

Casement Park has lain derelict since 2013

In his letter, Mr Benn said that there was “a significant risk that the stadium would not be built in time” for the Euros. He added: "The estimated build costs have risen dramatically – from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m – and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament.”



The British government’s decision not to fulfil its end of the deal and part-fund the redevelopment of Casement Park came at the end of a particularly painful day for the Stormont Executive when London also announced the pausing of funding packages for City Deals in the North; a decision that was described by Foyle MP Colum Eastwood as “devastating”.

Never mind "broken Britain". Britain really is broke.



Stormont has already promised £62.5million for the new Casement Park stadium with the remaining £15million coming from the GAA. In April of this year, the Irish government promised £43million for the project after claims that costs had sky-rocketed in recent years. With the UEFA deadline to begin work on the stadium looming, in July the Irish government further said that it was willing to stump up more money, a promise that Taoiseach Simon Harris returned to yesterday in Dublin, however, he said, he was waiting on more clarity from the British government. That duly arrived after 7 o’clock last night.

The UEFA delegation at Casement Park back in February

Political reaction to the news was angry and swift.



First Minister Michelle O’Neill could not conceal her disappointment.



“To make this announcement on the same day as pausing funding for the transformational City and Growth Deal for our towns and cities smacks of cynicism from the British Secretary of State. Hilary Benn has said clearly that Casement Park will be built, so I would urge his government to honour the commitments they’ve made and let’s get it built.”

Finance Minister at Stormont, Caoimhe Archibald, said: “The decision by the Labour Government to pause funding commitment for City and Growth Deals is incredibly short-sighted and bad faith, it should be reversed immediately. A cynical decision on the same day as the roll-back on its support to build Casement Park in time for the Euros."

Her party colleague, and MP for West Belfast, Paul Maskey said the Casement Park decision was 'deeply disappointing". "This would have been a driver for our local economy creating jobs, boosting tourism and showcasing everything that makes our island great.”



North Belfast MP John Finucane, who played for Antrim at the old Casement Park, also expressed his frustration as the stadium saga rolls on.

The GAA started clearing the site earlier this year

"Both governments as well as the Executive have committed to this flagship project and we now must push forward and get these state-of-the-art facilities for Gaelic games delivered. I’ll continue to press the British government to honour their commitment to ensure we have a first class stadium for Ulster Gaels in the heart of Belfast for years to come."



West Belfast SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said there was "outrage locally" at the decision by the Labour government.



“The decision not to fund Casement Park in time for Euro 2028 is a huge missed opportunity for our city and the North as a whole. It would have created opportunity in one of our most deprived areas and memories to last a lifetime. Attention must now turn immediately to building Casement as a home for the GAA in Ulster.”



North Belfast Alliance MLA Nuala McAllister branded Friday's decisions by the British government as "disgraceful". "The economic and social benefits of the City Deals are massive across NI. The refusal to fund Casement Park is a short-sighted decision for what could have been massive opportunities for local and international sport.”



East Belfast Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds said the decision not to fund the redevelopment of Casement was a lost opportunity.



“Having Casement Park and the European championships would have facilitated around £300 million to the local economy, been a boost for local sport and community relations, and been good for NI. We’ll look back while they’re taking place and wonder ‘how on earth did we fumble that?'”

Where now for the famous old stadium?

Alliance MLA for Lagan Valley Michelle Guy added: “Quite the day for the Labour Govt. The debate around Casement Park has been depressing and toxic. Another missed opportunity for NI sacrificed at the altar of our perpetual dysfunction. Whatever Plan B is for the Euros in NI, it won’t compare to having matches played here.”



Communities Minister Gordon Lyons last night said ⁠his department "remains committed” to building a new Casement Park and will engage with the GAA “in due course".

For their part, Ulster GAA released a brief statement: “We’ve received this evening’s statement on Casement Park from the Government. It is bitterly disappointing for the GAA, our partners in the IFA and for the wider sporting community. We will provide a more detailed response later this weekend.”

Euro 2028 organisers, UEFA said in a statement: “Uefa has taken note of the UK Government’s position regarding Casement Park, which we will review together with the UK and Ireland 2028 partnership to discuss the implications for the host venue planning of the tournament.”