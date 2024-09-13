Clock 'ticking' on Casement Park funding decision: Michelle O'Neill

THE “clock is ticking” on Casement Park, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said after a North South Ministerial Council meeting in Dublin today.



As we reported, a decision is imminent regarding UK government funding for the Andersonstown GAA venue. Monday (September 16) is understood to be the cut-off date for the funding programme to be confirmed in order to satisfy Uefa that the stadium will be redeveloped in time to host games during Euro 2028.



Speaking after Friday's meeting, Ms O’Neill said Casement Park will be built, but her preference was for the stadium to be part of the Euros in four years’ time.



“The benefit to come from that is enormous,” she said. “Not just in terms of sport but just in terms of the economic benefit that comes from building such a stadia, the employment that would bring, the income that would generate, so the benefits are not to be lost.



“Sport is one of those areas that should be a big unifier in society and I hope that that is the case but we wait the British government’s contribution and the time is ticking in terms of making that announcement, so I would hope that we would get to hear more from the British government in the immediate period ahead.”

“Casement Park will be built. It’s still my preference that it’s built as part of the Euros.”



Taoiseach Simon Harris said he and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke about Casement during their meeting in Dublin on Saturday.



“The Prime Minister didn’t give me an indication of a deadline in terms of when the British government would be able to make a decision but did certainly give me a clear understanding that he was aware of timing being important and was working his way with colleagues to see how clarity could be brought to the matter.



“I would have reiterated on behalf of the Irish government, as we say here again today, that our own financial commitment of €50 million stands, and indeed a willingness to discuss how best to proceed also stands once the British government is in a position to bring clarity to the matter.”



Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said that in terms of the British government’s commitment to Casement Park, “I have no doubt that the Prime Minister and the UK government are looking at this in terms of affordability, in terms of deliverability and in relation to value for money. “