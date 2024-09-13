BREAKING: UK government will not fund Casement Park in time for Euro 2028

THE UK government will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for Euro 2028, meaning that Belfast will miss out on hosting the UEFA soccer tournament.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn wrote to Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons this evening informing him that estimated costs had risen to £400m.

The ground has lain derelict since 2013 and the redevelopment of the Andersonstown GAA stadium has been dogged by setbacks and delays. It was one of ten venues in Ireland and the UK chosen to host Euro 2028, however that will not now happen.

Casement Park will be built.



Although I am deeply disappointed that we will miss out on the unique opportunity to host the Euros in 2028, the focus now must be working together.



Both governments as well as the Executive have committed to this flagship project, & we now must… — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) September 13, 2024

In his letter Mr Benn said: "As you are aware, our Departments have been engaging closely with UEFA and project partners to understand the stadium requirements, funding implications and deadlines. The Government has always been committed to ensuring that Northern Ireland could host the Euros if there was any way to achieve that. And so, when we took office in July, we said that we would swiftly, but fully, analyse whether Casement Park could be successfully completed to the required UEFA timelines and in line with their minimum requirements.

"Having sought expert advice and analysis, we have concluded that there is a significant risk that the stadium would not be built in time (including to host essential test events well in advance of the tournament). This is in part because in the period between the awarding of Euros 2028 and the election of the new Government, almost no progress was made to deliver the stadium build.

The decision not to fund Casement Park in time for Euro 2028 is a huge missed opportunity for our city and the North as a whole.



It would have created opportunity in one of our most deprived areas and memories to last a lifetime.



Attention must now turn immediately to building… pic.twitter.com/CnyEThcIsY — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) September 13, 2024

"The estimated build costs have risen dramatically – from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m – and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament. We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028. This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances."

Responding, First Minister Michelle O'Neill promised that Casement Park "will be built".

"It’s an Executive commitment, and something that both the British and Irish governments have committed to," she said.

“The decision not to proceed with Casement Park in time to host UEFA Euro 2028 is deeply disappointing and a missed opportunity not only for local sport, but for our economy. This was a unique opportunity to create jobs, boost tourism, and showcase our island’s sporting talent on the global stage.

Disgraceful decisions by the UK Government this evening. The economic and social benefits of the City Deals are massive across NI.



The refusal to fund Casement Park is a short sighted decision for what could have been massive opportunities for local and international sport. — Nuala McAllister MLA (@NualaMcAllister) September 13, 2024

“We will continue to work with the GAA, our local executive and the two governments to push this project forward and get these state-of-the-art facilities built and a first-class stadium for Gaelic games delivered.

“To make this announcement on the same day as pausing funding for the transformational City and Growth Deal for our towns and cities smacks of cynicism from the British Secretary of State. Hilary Benn has said clearly that Casement Park will be built, so I would urge his government to honour the commitments they’ve made and let’s get it built.”

Former Antrim goalkeeper and Sinn Féin MP for North Belfast, John Finucane, said he was "deeply disappointed" with the decision that sees Belfast miss out on hosting the Euros.

"Both governments as well as the Executive have committed to this flagship project and we now must push forward and get these state-of-the-art facilities for Gaelic games delivered. I’ll continue to press the British government to honour their commitment to ensure we have a first class stadium for Ulster Gaels in the heart of Belfast for years to come."

SDLP West Belfast councillor, Paul Doherty, branded the British government decision "a missed opportunity".

"It would have created opportunity in one of our most deprived areas and memories to last a lifetime," he added.

The estimated build costs have gone from £180m to >£400m in less than 12 months?



I’m calling bullshit. This has the first time we have heard a £400m+ figure. Bad faith. @casement pic.twitter.com/SeTVx2KSSs — brendanbelfast (@brendanbelfast) September 13, 2024

In March 2011 the Stormont Executive agreed funding for major upgrades to Casement Park, Windsor Park and Ravenhill. Windsor Park and Ravenhill were both redeveloped. Initial planning permission for the new Casement Park was quashed in December 2014 when the High Court in Belfast ruled a ministerial decision granting planning approval for the redevelopment of the stadium was unlawful. The new stadium, which has planning permission, will have a 34,500 capacity.

This evening Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said ⁠his department "remains committed to the 2011 agreement with the GAA for a GAA stadium and we will engage with them in due course".

A spokesperson for Ulster GAA said: “We’ve received this evening’s statement on Casement Park from the Government. It is bitterly disappointing for the GAA, our partners in the IFA and for the wider sporting community. We will provide a more detailed response later this weekend.”