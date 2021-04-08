PSNI respond to Lanark Way disorder

FLASHPOINT: The Lanark Way security gate was centre of disturbances on Wednesday night.

TWO MEN aged 18 and 28 have been arrested following last night's disorder when up to 600 people gathered at the interface at Lanark Way.

Condemning the violent scenes Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: “We witnessed intense disorder in a built-up area for a sustained period.

“During this time officers came under constant attack. At times there were upwards of 600 people present. Petrol bombs, bottles, masonry, and fireworks were thrown during scenes of violent disorder.

“A bus was hijacked and set on fire. The driver, a key worker in our community, was removed from his bus and violent crowds threw petrol bombs into it, setting it alight. Thankfully the driver escaped without injury. A moving bus on fire surrounded by a large crowd could have led to members of the local community being seriously injured.”

ACC Roberts added, “During the disorder six AEPs were discharged by officers. Eight officers were injured. Two men aged 18 and 28 have also been arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts speaks to the press at police headquarters, east Belfast Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye



“A press photographer was also assaulted by two masked men. An investigation is underway into his assault and criminal damage to his equipment. During the disorder, two motorists had their vehicles hijacked and burnt out.”



The Assistant Chief Constable continued: “I know the actions that we saw last night are not representative of the local community in West Belfast.



“Whilst many of those involved in the disorder last night were adults, it is clear there were many young people involved. Young people were being encouraged to commit criminal acts by adults, who stood by clapping and encouraging the violence.

"There is absolutely no justification for this. Young people need to quickly realise that by engaging in this type of behaviour they are not only risking their safety, they are also risking their futures.

"Today I am appealing to parents and guardians please speak to your children. To those community, civic and political leaders please exert whatever influence you have to quell this disturbing, unnecessary and unwanted violence.