Councillor concerned about delays to free school meals applications

SDLP councillor Brian Heading has expressed his concern after reports of delays in free school meal applications.

Mr Heading has contacted the Education Authority after being informed of delays in the paperwork for children returning to school this week to avail of free meals.

The Colin councillor said: “I have been contacted by a number of concerned constituents who have informed me that their children are unable to access free school meals due to a delay in the Education Authority (EA) processing applications.

"Thankfully a number of local schools have informed me that they will still provide free meals to pupils going through the applications process, but will only be able to do so for a week before they will have to charge.

“I have contacted the EA and asked them to resolve this issue as a matter of urgency. The start of new term is a stressful time for parents and children alike, they are dealing with returning to school in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, eye-watering costs for uniforms and shelling out for other school materials and the last thing parents need is to suddenly learn their children cannot access the free meals they are entitled to.

“Many families are struggling at the minute in the face of additional pressures brought on as a result of the pandemic. We have seen the reliance on food banks soar and reports of large numbers of children in food poverty amid rising costs and planned benefit cuts. Free school meals are more important than ever and there should be no barriers to accessing them for those who qualify.”