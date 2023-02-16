Large turn-out at Brianna Ghey Belfast vigil

SOLIDARITY: Part of the crowd at the Brianna Ghey vigil on Wednesday evening Brendan Harkin

AROUND a thousand people turned out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday evening for a vigil in support of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old was found with stab wounds in Culcheth Park, Cheshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Two 15-year-olds – a male and a female – were charged with her murder in Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Leo Lardie from the Rainbow Project spoke at the vigil. He told the Andersonstown News: “For many of us this was a wake-up call. The debate and media in some parts have been very unkind with Brianna in some news not being allowed to die with the name she wanted to be called.

Thank u to all those who attended the Vigil for #BriannaGhey at Belfast & Derry.



Today and always, we stand with our trans & nonbinary colleagues, friends, and siblings.

1/2 — The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI) February 15, 2023

“The thought of this happening to anyone is awful, but the fact she was part of our community is very upsetting."

Leo said trans rights are being used as a “political football”.

“We have so much empathy for everyone, we are normal people that have been fighting for the right to be treated as such," he continued.

“I am relieved and encouraged by the number of people that we saw supporting our community. I saw parents with trans children and it was amazing that we were all together."

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann said the vigil was an important sign of support for the trans community.

“I think it’s a moment of reflection,” said Caoimhín.

“There was a massive turnout, which is great to see because it shows how we are all in collective mourning over the horrendous events that happened in England over the weekend.

“No child at 16 should be at risk of losing their lives."

Transgender Activist & Green Party Rep for Colin, Ash Jones, spoke at the Belfast Vigil for Brianna Ghey yesterday;

"I wish we could be gathered here in happier times. Times of joy, of comfort, of safety and security. I wish we could come together to celebrate the joy and the community and the positivity that comes with being trans. But we can't today. Because time and time again we're brought together to mourn"

"Brianna Ghey joins a long list of our siblings whose lives have been cut short far too young, and like them, she will not be forgotten." she continued.

"Trans people will do what we always do in times like these; pull together, support each other, and despite the pain, keep fighting." She added

"We will always exist, and we will always fight for a world where we can live in peace, and die old. We owe it to Brianna to keep that spirit alive, to hold each other up, and to carve a space for trans peace and trans joy in our lives."

"Rest in power, Brianna. You won't be forgotten."