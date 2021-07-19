Brickyard memories rekindled for Jim in old photo

A former McGladery's Brickyard worker has issued an appeal for information workers in a fascinating photo from the Beechmount business taken the 1930s.

Samuel McGladery & Son Ltd made bricks at a number of sites across Belfast between 1859 and 1970, including Colin Glen and in Beechmount.

The Beechmount Brickworks, located at the top of Amcomri Street, closed down following a fire at the onset of the Troubles.

88-year-old Beechmount resident, Jim Jordan, who worked at McGladery's Colin Glen site, is hoping to identify the workers in the photo.

"I worked in the Colin Glen brickyard, just off the Glen Road.

"The photo is ones from Beechmount in the 1930's – before my time.

"I started off in the brickyard when I was 14 and I stayed in 23 years. My uncle, Gerry Douglas, started me and I helped to make the bricks."

He added: "Most of the ones in photo would be dead, but there might be somebody who knows them."

Jim's wife Róisín Jordan (86), a Beechmount resident of 64 years, recalled living beside the brickyard, where her son, Matt Rodgers, an exhibited artist, created some of his works as a child.

"I lived in Amcomri Street beside the brickyard," she said.

"I was there when the brickyard burnt down during the Troubles.

"My son would've made wee clay dogs and clay cats in it when he was a baby."

If you know anyone featured in the above image, contact us and we'll be pleased to share the information with Jim and our readers.