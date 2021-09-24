From Belvoir to the Falls Road: Broadway Church bell returns to the Cultúrlann

THE original church bell from the former Broadway Presbyterian Church – now home to Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich – is to return to building after nearly four decades.

Once used to call local parishioners to worship, the bell will go on display as part of a year of celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich and the 130th anniversary of the founding of Broadway Presbyterian Church.

When the church closed its doors to the public in June 1982, its possessions were dispersed to Presbyterian churches across the city. Broadway's bell found its way to the tower at the old Belvoir Presbyterian Church, which was destroyed when the IRA bombed the nearby Belvoir Park Forensics Laboratory in 1992.

Ahead of the 30th anniversary of An Chultúrlann (September 2021) and 130th anniversary of Broadway Presbyterian church (September 2022), the historic artefact was tracked to the new Belvoir Presbyterian Church where it lay in storage.

Having survived the bomb and gathered some dust over the years, the 130-year-old bell will be cleaned, polished, and put on display at An Chultúrlann, where Forbairt Feirste will host its year of celebratory events including lectures, discussions, and more.

Ballykeel Presbyterian Church Minister, Reverend Marty McNeely, who helped track down the bell, commented: "I think it's very significant and the bell coming back rings changes in the sense that we live in a time of great change, and in that context there's a renewed interest in the Irish language in the city and across the island.

"There's also an appreciation that the promotion of the Irish language is a very important part of Presbyterian identity and Presbyterian history so we're very happy to be associated with the year of custodianship in An Chultúrlann."

He added: "It's very significant that we've been asked to share together and hopefully it will promote the use of the Irish language in our denomination."

Brian Dunwoody, Clerk of Session at Belvoir Presbyterian Church, said: "The bell was gathering dust here, but it is an artefact, of course.

"We're glad to be part of the anniversary celebrations, and we're glad that people will be able to see it for the next year. Hopefully it will bring back memories for the people who used to go there."

Speaking in Irish, Forbairt Feirste Director, Jake MacSiacais, said: "We don't know where the bell was made, but it was there when the church was founded in 1892 and it was working in the 1970s during the last Ministry at Broadway.

"What we do know is that when the last Minister left the church it came to Belvoir – it lasted through the Troubles, and it survived the bomb.

"I'm very grateful to Marty McNeely who brought us here and who created links with the Belvoir community. I'm also very grateful to Brian Dunwoody and to the committee that allowed us to bring the bell back to the Falls Road."

He continued: "The local community will be over the moon to have the bell back. The bell will be on display and it will draw attention to the use of the church throughout its history.

"We're delighted that we have it for the year, and we'll have to continue our conversations with the Belvoir community to preserve the connection between the two places."

He concluded: "I look forward to welcoming the Belvoir community to the Falls Road."

The year of celebrations will be launched on Friday, September 24, in St Mary's University College.

Numbers for the launch are limited, however, the event will be broadcast live on here.

To register, email Jake a Jake@forbairtfeirste.com

