Brookfield Mill homes should be allocated by the summer

SITE VISIT: North Belfast MP John Finucane and Gerry Kelly MLA at the Brookfield Mill construction site this week

WORK is progressing well on 77 new social homes at the old Brookfield Mill site in Ardoyne. 55 Apartments and 22 Duplex Apartments will be built in a project worth £13 million.

The Brookfield Mill complex comprises a four storey linen factory built in 1850. It closed in the early 1960s. The Flax Trust converted the building into a small business incubator centre in 1977.

The scheme is being delivered by EHA in partnership with Kerr Property for Clanmil Housing Association with the Boyd Partnership architects.

In a recent update, EHA Group said: "At our project at Brookfield Mill, Belfast all first fix boarding is complete throughout the job as well as first fix M&E.

"All external scaffolding is dismantled bar one elevation with external plastering complete.

"All internal plastering to Crumlin Rd duplexes has been completed as well as second fix joinery, electrical and mechanical has commenced including painting.

"The installation of vinyl to the wet rooms has also commenced within the Crumlin Road block."

Speaking following a site visit this week, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: “It’s wonderful to see this iconic Brookfield Mill transformed into 77 new high quality social and affordable homes in an area of high housing need.

“Well done to Clanmill Housing Association and everyone that has helped realise this vision for the people of Ardoyne.

“Along with the recent development of the Hillview site bringing jobs and retail to the area this blend of social housing and amenities is a positive step forward for this community.

“These homes, some of which have been creatively constructed into two story dwellings will address a mixed range of needs for people awaiting a home for a considerable length of time.

“Already other local sites are being explored for future development in partnership with housing associations and the community which are very hopeful signs of what is to come.

“The homes at Brookfield Mill should be allocated in the summer and I’m sure any family that gets one will be happy at the style and quality of these local dwellings.

“It has been very impressive to see at first hand how this former mill has been reimagined into housing while keeping our history of the mills alive.”