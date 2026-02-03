THE Chief Executive of the Bryson Group has apologised for ongoing waste and recycling collection issues.

Senior Bryson Group officers attended the monthly meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council at Mossley Mill on Monday evening to provide an update on the waste harmonisation project and recent service failures, which have affected collections across the Borough.

Chief Executive Shane Logan accepted that service delivery had fallen short of expectations and outlined the factors contributing to the disruption, including driver shortages, increased illness levels in early December and severe weather.

He said a recovery plan involving additional recruitment and training, enhanced communications and door-to-door engagement had been implemented with the backlog cleared by January 19.

He also detailed longer-term measures, including improved contingency planning, strengthened communication with the Council, regular CEO-level reviews and expanded HGV training through the Bryson Pathways programme.

Mr Logan said: “We know how painful this has been for you as a Council and the effect it has had on your constituents, and we want to acknowledge that it has also been a deeply challenging experience for us. We remain completely committed to doing our absolute best to serve you.”

Elected Members questioned senior officers on the recovery plan and future safeguards.

A Council officer said improvements were being seen across the Borough but confirmed the Council would continue to closely monitor the contract until full service standards are restored, thanking residents for their patience during the disruption.

Speaking after the meeting, Glengormley Sinn Féin councillor Eamonn McLaughlin said: “We acknowledge the efforts of frontline waste and recycling workers who have operated under difficult circumstances following recent disruption, stressing that they should not be blamed for wider structural issues.

"While any recent improvement is welcome, the residents across Antrim and Newtownabbey have experienced real frustration due to missed collections, inconsistent schedules and poor communication, leading to a loss of confidence in essential services.

"Operational pressures cited by the service provider are predictable and should be planned for within a resilient system. Our concern is about governance, accountability and the long-term sustainability of the service, not individual workers. While recent data suggests improvement, we are seeking assurances that these changes are structural rather than temporary.

"I want to reiterate our opposition to the outsourcing of waste services, the current arrangements limit council control and democratic accountability. We fully support stronger oversight and enforcement of service standards in the short term, while calling for responsible planning for the potential return of waste and recycling services to direct council control when legally and contractually possible.”