Buddhist bard joins Martin McGuinness poetry competition panel

TRANSCADENTAL TRIO: Michael O'Keefe, Buddhist priest (orginally from Andersonstown) Paul Haller, and Frank Liddy on Belfast Hills in 2010 for the announcement of launch of Black Mountain Zen Centre.

An Oscar-nominated Hollywood actor who helped found the Black Mountain Zen Centre in Belfast has joined the judging panel for the Martin McGuinness poetry competition, it has been announced.

Michael O'Keefe, nominated for an Academy Award for Caddyshack, is also a highly-regarded poet and songwriter who has collaborated with Irish singer Paul Brady. His 'Swimming From Under My Father' poetry anthology is his best-known work of verse.



In 2010, Michael O'Keefe joined Paul Haller, a Buddhist priest based in San Francisco who hails from Andersonstown, and Twinbrook thoughtfulness practitioner Frank Liddy to establish Belfast's Black Mountain Zen Centre and prioritise healing work with "wounded people". More recently, O'Keefe played the part of CIA agent John Redmond in Homeland — who met a harrowing end (see clip below).

Rrenowned Derry poet Colette Bryce and Máirtín Ó Muilleoir of the Belfast Media Group will join the panel to judge entrants for ‘A Poem to Martin’.



Martin McGuinness Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said they were delighted with the level of interest in the competition.



Mr Kavanagh added: “The Foundation is delighted with the response to date and wish to remind everyone that all entries must be submitted by email by 12 noon on Friday 5th March.



“The competition is in two sections, those under the age of 18 and those 18+ with a top prize of £1,000 being awarded to the winning entries with £500 going to the runners-up.



“The entries should reflect Martin’s legacy or his vision for a New Ireland and the poems can be in both Gaeilge and/or English.”



