Tomorrow's bus strike has been suspended

A BUS workers' strike, due to commence tomorrow, has been suspended following "last ditch talks" between unions and Translink.

Unite the Union and GMB members were set for a week-long strike in pursuit of a pay rise. GMB said the strike has been suspended as "a gesture of good will" and will move to ballot members on a new pay offer.

It is the second time the strike has been suspended due to a revised pay offer from Translink.

Drivers, cleaners and shunters had previously voted to reject two below-inflation pay offers, which unions have described as "real terms pay cut". GMB and Unite members will vote on a third offer.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “After last ditch talks, Translink workers now have a revised pay offer.

“As a gesture of goodwill, industrial action has been suspended until workers have voted on the new offer.

“If they accept it, the strikes would be cancelled completely.

"But if they turn it down, GMB will meet with members immediately to discuss new strike dates.”

A Translink spokesperson said: “Following a meeting with the Union officials today, we have structured a revised offer that acknowledges their concerns over increasing inflation and the cost of living while also supporting wider business needs.

“We welcome this constructive engagement with our unions.

“Preventing this industrial action has been of the utmost priority for the company. We are pleased to have found a way forward that will enable us to build back public transport for a more sustainable and better future for all”.