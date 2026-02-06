A BUST of George Mitchell in the grounds of Queen’s University Belfast has been removed.

It comes after the renowned peace negotiator's name appeared in the latest tranche of documents from the Epstein files. Mr Mitchell is strenuously denying any suggestion of wrongdoing.

Mr Mitchell chaired the negotiations which led to the Good Friday Agreement and is a former Chancellor of Queen's.

A Queen’s spokesperson said: “Queen’s University Belfast has taken the decision to remove the name of its former chancellor, Senator George J Mitchell, from the Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, and to remove the bust commemorating him from the University campus.

“This decision follows the emergence of new information contained in the Epstein files released on Friday, which include references to Senator Mitchell.

“While no findings of wrongdoing by senator Mitchell have been made, the university has concluded that, in light of this material, and mindful of the experiences of victims and survivors, it is no longer appropriate for its institutional spaces and entities to continue to bear his name.

“As a civic institution with a global reputation for leadership in peace, reconciliation, and justice, Queen’s University Belfast must ensure that its honours and symbols reflect the highest standards consistent with its values and responsibilities.”