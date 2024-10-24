Calls for 'festive bus fares' to ease traffic congestion in run-up to Christmas

ON THE BUSES: There have been calls for reduced fares on buses next month

CALLS have been made for "festive bus fares" for Belfast in the run-up to Christmas.

SDLP group leader on Belfast City Council Séamas de Faoite has said the move would alleviate traffic congestion in Belfast city centre and encourage people to visit. Concerns have been raised by motorists in the past month over traffic congestion in the city centre which has been linked to the opening of the new £340 million Grand Central Station.

Councillor de Faoite said: “After the Primark fire we saw reduced public transport fares introduced to encourage people to travel into Belfast, this move was very successful and I believe we should consider a festive version this year, particularly as we look to expand our Christmas Market which will result in even more people wanting to attend.

“It’s welcome that the return of nightly bus services has been confirmed for over Christmas and the SDLP has repeatedly called for this to become a permanent year-round service. Alongside reduced fares this will attract people into our city, lessen the burden on traffic and provide a much-needed economic boost to local businesses.

“I would urge the Infrastructure Minister to seriously examine these proposals. In government the SDLP introduced frozen public transport fares and this is well within his remit. We all have a duty to find solutions to the existing issues and ensure that people feel comfortable travelling into Belfast and experiencing everything we have to offer this Christmas.”