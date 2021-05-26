Calls for pedestrian access to North Belfast recycling centre

SINN Féin councillor JJ Magee has called on Belfast City Council to open pedestrian access to a North Belfast recycling centre.

The councillor said he was approached by a number of constituents regarding the lack of pedestrian access to the local recycling centre at Alexandra Park.

“When I looked into the issue it quickly became clear that many other recycling centres in Belfast did allow people to walk in with their recycling but not here in North Belfast," said Cllr Magee.

“Having contacted Belfast City Council, I’m pleased that they have taken on board these concerns and are reviewing the situation. It simply isn’t logical at a time when we are encouraging people to recycle that pedestrian access is limited at any of our city’s recycling centres. To reverse this current restriction wouldn’t cost much and seems a logical step forward — especially at a time when we are trying to restrict carbon fuel emissions from vehicles."

The Sinn Féin man said he hoped this "rather odd oversight" could be quickly resolved.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said the situation was now under review.

“A number of Belfast City Council recycling centres and civic amenity sites have pedestrian access with a dedicated pathway which separates pedestrians from vehicles: — Ormeau Recycling Centre, Springfield Civic Amenity Site and Agnes Street Civic Amenity Site," explained the spokesperson.

“Alexandra Park Recycling Centre doesn’t have a dedicated pathway for pedestrians currently, so access on foot is not permitted at this time as a precaution. We are currently reviewing this site and its pedestrian access and will update residents via our website and social media channels.”