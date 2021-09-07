Calls to tackle childcare costs which are ‘second-highest in Europe’

A NORTH Belfast politician has called on the Executive to address the cost of childcare here as a ‘priority’.

Gemma Weir, North Belfast representative for the Workers' Party says the cost of childcare is the second-highest in Europe.

“Lack of investment in a serious childcare policy is a very serious problem,” she explained.

“Currently the costs of childcare in the north are second highest in Europe with the lack of subsidy for childcare limiting women’s access and ability to work. Currently childcare costs amount to 37 per cent of the average two parent wage.

“Other countries do much more to assist parents returning to work. There is a desperate need to address this issue properly and fairly. The government consistently cut benefits and tell people they must return to work and contribute to the economy with no thought or support in how they pay for childcare costs.

“It’s also important to remember that childcare costs don’t vanish once children go to school as parents have to ensure before and after school childcare so they can get to work and complete a full day.

“Covid has shown us that flexible working is possible and employers should be encouraged to support flexible working hours as much as possible. The North really needs to prioritise catching up with the rest of Europe on this issue.

“It is time for the North to finally deliver on flexible, accessible and affordable childcare for all families. The only way to do this is a fully funded and strategic childcare policy to be put in place with the necessary funding to ensure this.”