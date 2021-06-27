Crescent park 'should be jewel in crown of South Belfast not an open air toilet'

PARK LIFE: Frank Liddy and Cecil Hetherington are involved in the campaign to enhance Lower Crescent park

A CAMPAIGN is under way to enhance the open green space at Lower Crescent in South Belfast.

The open space is owned by Belfast City Council but a number of people have now got together with the aim of adding more facilities to the site, which is located in the Botanic area.

David Gavaghan first got involved in the project five years ago and has now set up a ‘Friends of the Crescent’ group to enhance the aims further.

“Green spaces in cities are fantastic assets. I think they have been neglected a bit,” he explained.

“Crescent Gardens were very overgrown and neglected at first. It was also a hotspot for anti-social behaviour with young people drinking, taking drugs and urinating. It was like a rubbish dump.

“The park is more or less clear now but it could be better. Belfast City Council have done some work over the years but they need to be more active.

“I want to bring more for kids in the park. I was recently in London walking along the embankment at the Thames and in the middle of a very nice park was a table tennis table. I thought it was fantastic.

“I want to try and develop Crescent Park into a prized asset for the local community. The park needs more trees. My office overlooks the park so I am very passionate about it.

“I got involved in this five years ago and once I get started on something, I really want to get my teeth into it.

“We have to remember that the park is for everybody.

“I am all for drinking in parks, just like across Europe, but I am totally against urinating in parks. I don’t see an issue with having a picnic in a park with a bottle of wine but the laws prohibit that in Belfast.

“The more we have in the park, the more we can engage with the local community and prevent elements of anti-social behaviour.

“We want to have some poetry, literature and music events in the park.”