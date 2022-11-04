North and West Belfast mourn loss of Canon Brendan Murray

NORTH and West Belfast are mourning the loss of Canon Brendan Murray, who passed away on Monday, aged 90.

Canon Murray served most recently in Holy Family Parish in Newington Avenue.

Fr Murray was ordained in June 1957 and his first appointment was as chaplain to Dominican College at Fortwilliam Park and chaplain to the deaf community.

In November 1966, he was appointed curate in Bangor where he remained for 12 years. In 1978, he was appointed a curate in St Brigid's Parish in Belfast.

In January 1985, he was appointed curate in Holy Rosary Parish and subsequently Parish Priest of the same parish in August 1987.

In August 1997, he was appointed Parish Priest in Downpatrick where he continued to minister until his retirement from full time ministry in August 2005.

He was appointed as a Canon of the Diocesan Chapter in 2000.

Canon Murray was also Diocesan Spiritual Director to the Apostolic Work in Down and Connor and also worked on the Diocesan Ecumenical Commission.

Following his retirement earlier this year on health grounds, Canon Murray continued to minister as a curate in Holy Family Parish.

He had been living in Nazareth Care Village on the Ravenhill Road.

In a statement, Holy Family Parish said: "It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the news that Canon Brendan Murray has passed away.

"Canon Murray was much loved within our Parish, playing a huge part in so many of our lives over the years and will be missed by many.

"We send our condolences to Canon Murray's family and ask that you keep them in your prayers.

"May the Lord welcome him into Paradise and reward him for his faithful service to so many of God’s people."

Canon Brendan's remains will arrive at 7pm on Thursday at Holy Family church.

Requiem Mass will take place in Holy Family on Saturday at 11am followed by interment at 12.45pm in the cemetery at Good Shepherd Church on the Ormeau Road.

The Mass can be viewed via Holy Family Parish webcam here.

Canon Brendan is survived by his sister-in-law Ita, his nephews, his nieces and wider family circle. His loss is deeply felt by the bishops, priests and deacons of the Diocese of Down and Connor.