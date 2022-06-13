Caoimhín hangs up his bag after 20 years delivering the Andytown News

ANDERSONSTOWN News paperboy Caoimhín Mallon has hung up his bag for the final time after 20 years of service delivering our papers to the community around the Falls Road and St James’ area.



Caoimhín began delivering the paper along with his older brother around the age of 10 and quickly became a favourite with residents who always stopped for a chat.



Speaking after his final paper round, his mother Angela told the Andersonstown News: “Caoimhín started delivering the papers with his brother Mark when they were kids but as Mark got older, he got a job but Caoimhín wanted to continue delivering them.



“He loved getting out and meeting people and it was never about the money for him. He enjoyed a wee slagging about the football and he loved the banter. You also had some people who lived alone and loved to have a yarn with him.



“From next week he is joining a new football team and unfortunately with the times it means that he won’t be able to keep the paper round going, especially in the dark night. He loves his football so after 20 years he has decided to call it a day.”



From everyone at the Andersonstown News and the Belfast Media Group, we would like to thank Caoimhín for his years of service.

If you are interested in taking on a paper delivery round, please call our office on 02890619000.