Car convoy tonight to support the family of Noah Donohoe

SUPPORT: Noah Donohoe, whose body was discovered in a storm drain in June

A car convoy in support of the family of South Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe is to take place tonight (Thursday).

Details of the cavalcade were posted on the MyNoah Donohoe Facebook page, which was set up following the death of the schoolboy in the summer.

The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm drain in North Belfast in June, six days after he went missing.

A post-mortem examination found that he died as a result of drowning. However, his family have disputed the events surrounding his death and have led a campaign to establish the facts of the case.

Those organising the car convoy have asked supporters to join the family “in a show of support for our ongoing fight for the truth”.

ANNOUNCEMENT:



Thurs 7th @ 5.30pm we...Noahs Army⚡and family intend to gather in a show of support for our ongoing fight for the truth.



We give you the option to join with us in the form of a "Car Convoy".



PLEASE READ IMAGES BELOW:#RememberMyNoah💙#NoahsArmy⚡️ pic.twitter.com/8YZmKp2z8U — My Noah 💙 (@MyNoah8) January 6, 2021

They have asked those taking part to “remain in their cars at this time and in their family bubbles”.

The convoy will assemble at Black's Road Park and Ride and will travel through West Belfast to the North of the city. It will then move through the city centre and into South Belfast before heading eastwards towards Stormont, where a blue ribbon will be tied to the gates of the Parliament Buildings.

Organisers said those taking part were free to "tie blue ribbons to your cars or anything you feel shows your support to Noah.”

Adding: “However, your presence will always be enough support for us".

“Any of Noahs Army unable to meet and join the 'Car Convoy' please come out and greet us as we pass through your areas."

The cavalcade will assemble at 5.30pm and is due to set out at 6pm.

