Car set alight after being driven recklessly on the Springfield Road

BURNT OUT: Extensive damage was caused to a car after it was set alight in the Springfield Road area on Friday night

POLICE are appealing for information after a car was set on fire on Friday night.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a grey car being driven recklessly outside Mount Alverno garage on the Springfield Road.

The vehicle – which the police believe to have been stolen – was set alight a short time later.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said: “Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire. Extensive damage was caused to the car.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or video footage in relation to this report is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2190 of 30/06/23.”