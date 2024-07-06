Car windows smashed in the grounds of City Hospital

DAMAGED: Car windows were smashed in the grounds of the Lisburn Road hospital

SEVERAL cars have been damaged overnight in the grounds of the City Hospital.

Police said that they received reports that up to 11 car windscreens had been broken after 10pm on Friday evening.

Inspector McCrum said: “Enquiries are ongoing at this time, with CCTV and other footage being examined. We are keen to establish a motive and who was involved in this senseless act of criminal damage.

“Anyone who was in the area between 8.20pm and 9.20pm and noticed anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1733 05/07/24.”

A report can alternatively be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/