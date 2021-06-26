MLA Carál opens new office at Cliftonville Circus

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has opened up a new constituency office at Carlisle Circus.

The office is located at 296 Cliftonville Road on the Cliftonville Circus junction following the move from her previous office on the Antrim Road.

“I’m delighted to open our new Sinn Féin office at 296 Cliftonville Road here at the very busy Cliftonville Circus junction,” she said.

“Since Sinn Féin won the North Belfast Westminster seat with John Finucane MP we have taken this opportunity to reconfigure our office locations to better cover the whole constituency.

“In recent months my colleague Gerry Kelly MLA has opened his office in Glengormley and of course our MP’s office is situated in Newington.

“For me locating my office here at this thriving hub of community and business life makes us even more accessible and shares the geographic spread of our offices right across North Belfast.

“At the moment with the pandemic restrictions we are seeing constituents on an appointment basis but hopefully that is a short-term measure but we are very active on social media including our weekly online clinics.

“I look forward to seeing people at this new office and would strongly encourage anyone that needs our help to make contact and I look forward to days when we can be back to normal face-to-face contact.”

You can contact Carál Ní Chuilín MLA on Tel: 028 9521 5649 or email: Caral.nichuilin@sinnfein.ie.

You can also get in touch @CaralNiChuilinMLA on Facebook and Instagram or @CaralNiChuilin on Twitter.