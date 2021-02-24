Carers of heart failure patients invited to take part in QUB study

ADULT carers of patients with heart failure are being invited to participate in a PhD study at Queen's University Belfast.

Led by Lorna Cassidy, Professor Donna Fitzsimons and Dr Loreena Hill in the university's School of Nursing and Midwifery, the PhD study aims to explore how best to support and guide carers of patients with heart failure.

A six-week online programme which includes educational sessions delivered via Zoom that feature expert advice from professionals who specialise in heart research has been developed as part of the study.

Participating carers will have an opportunity to engage with each other and to discuss any concerns about looking after themselves and their loved one.

RESEARCH: Lorna Cassidy

Speaking about the study, Lorna said: “I graduated from Queen’s University Belfast in June 2017 with an undergraduate degree in Social Policy with Sociology.

“Whilst this degree is different to the work I am currently doing, during my final year I worked with a local charity that provided support for young people with congenital heart disease to develop a research proposal. I enjoyed guiding my team throughout this project and it made me realise my interest for research.

“I was then employed as a research assistant in September 2017 within the School of Nursing and Midwifery. During my time in this role I assisted the research team with developing a supportive intervention for carers of patients with heart failure."

Lorna's findings from her research have been presented at international heart failure conferences.

“I soon became very passionate about this project and topic, and when the opportunity came up to further develop this study into my PhD project I was delighted," she added.

“We believe that this study could be very beneficial as it is an opportunity to engage with others and to discuss any concerns they may have about looking after themselves and their loved one.”

If you are interested in taking part or would like more information email Lorna or call 0756 1678 436.