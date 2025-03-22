Grandmum left badly bruised after fall in garden

A NORTH Belfast woman has blamed an uneven surface in her garden for a fall last week that left her with a black eye.

Maria Flynn, from Stanhope Street in Carrick Hill, tripped and fell in her front garden leaving her badly bruised.

"I had a bad fall myself last week," said the grandmother. "I was putting the bin out and ended up having a bad fall which left me with a black eye.

"I can't even let kids out to play. I am scared of them tripping," she added.

A spokesperson for Choice Housing said: “The safety of our tenants and the wider community is of paramount importance to us and we are committed to providing secure, affordable, quality housing to meet the diverse needs of our tenants.

“Whilst we are unable to comment on individual cases due to tenant confidentiality, we can advise that we are aware of an issue and remedial works are planned.

"We continue to engage with the tenant and are keeping them up to date on the progress of the works.”