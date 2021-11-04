Carrick Hill residents move into new homes on site unoccupied for 50 years

NEW HOMES: The six apartments and two houses in Regent Street

RESIDENTS have finally received the keys to new homes on a site not occupied for over 50 years.

The six apartments and two houses are located in Regent Street in the Carrick Hill area, off Clifton Street. They are located just yards from Clifton Street Orange Hall, which has long been a parading flashpoint.

Clifton Street is one of the main parading routes into Belfast city centre with parades including the main Twelfth procession each year passing the location. Conditions have been placed in recent years on parades in relation to conduct.

After planning permission was granted in 2019, the Orange Order claimed that members based in North Belfast were not consulted. However, Choice Housing said it consulted with Belfast Orange Hall about the development, met members of the Orange Order and engaged in written correspondence.

Planning documents show that there were no objections.

Speaking after residents received keys to their new homes this week, local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the families that have been allocated these fantastic new homes and for the community of Carrick Hill.

“It’s great for local people to see this site which was formerly a blight on the area transformed into a modern housing development.

“Well done to all involved in campaigning for these new homes and to everyone involved in delivering this project.

“There is great work being done in this local area to identify further sites for social housing which will contribute to easing the huge pressures on the North Belfast housing list.”

Frank Dempsey from Carrick Hill Residents' Association said: "This is the first batch of social housing on that particular site and it has been a long drawn out campaign.

“After 12 long years of a fight and over 50 years since anyone lived on this site we finally have new residents.

“I would like to welcome the residents to the Carrick Hill community.”