Stadium projects back on track

THE redevelopment of Casement Park has been plunged into a political row this week as the DUP's collapse of the Executive cast doubt over regional stadia funding.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey assured the GAA that the political fallout will not affect funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

However, having initially said that the £36 million package for sub-regional soccer stadiums will be shelved due to the DUP's actions, on Thursday Ms Hargey met with the two main local football bodies here and afterwards committed "to deliver this much-needed scheme which will benefit football at all levels".

"Today I have met with representatives of IFA and NIFL and together we will work to progress this project to the next stage.”

The redevelopment of Casement Park was set out as a government priority in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement, which paved the way for the return of the Assembly.

A Department of Finance spokesperson said the stadium redevelopment “is a designated Executive Flagship project and funding will be provided in line with that prior commitment.”

Casement Park is one of three stadiums, including Windsor Park and Ravenhill, which are designated as flagship projects. However, the redevelopment of the Andersonstown Road stadium is the only one outstanding.

The DUP had branded Minister Hargey's position as "sectarian". Her party colleague Conor Murphy described the DUP's comments as "an insult".

“Neither the GAA or the soccer fraternity are sectarian," he said.

The Department for Infrastructure approved the GAA's proposal for a new 34,578 capacity Casement Park in July 2021. It is expected to cost up to £130million.