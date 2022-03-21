Casement Park judicial review verdict to be issued after Easter

BACK TO THE FUTURE: An artists impression of the new Casement Park

A JUDICIAL review against the redevelopment of Casement Park will be decided after Easter, a High Court judge has said.

Mooreland and Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA) has issued proceedings against a Department for Infrastructure decision, taken in July, to approve the GAA's proposal for a new 34,578 capacity stadium at the Andersonstown venue.

Doubt was cast on the challenge when solicitors due to represent MORA quit the case over a conflict of interest.

On Friday, High Court judge Mr Justice Humphreys vowed there to be would be no delay in hearing and issuing a verdict in the case, which is due to heard this month.

“I’m going to hear this case and I’m going to give a decision after Easter because I recognise the very significant role it plays for the community, for the Gaelic Athletic Association, and for the good governance of Northern Ireland," he said.

“We are not going to wait until summer for a hearing and determination of this issue.”

Planning permission was previously granted for a 38,000 capacity Casement Park in 2013. However, in 2014 approval was quashed in a High Court legal challenge brought by MORA.

The residents' group has objected to the latest proposals due to concerns about stadium height, traffic, parking and potential disturbance from music concerts. Its members had previously called for the development of a 20,000 capacity stadium.

In October, MORA issued a letter to residents in the area surrounding the stadium, citing a planners' report that said the project would have “an unacceptable impact on the amenities of people living nearby by reason of overshadowing, loss of light and general disturbance”.

Other residents living around the stadium have backed the redevelopment, saying that the GAA have addressed their concerns.