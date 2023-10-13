Locals give their backing to Casement redevelopment after Euro '28 go ahead

FOLLOWING this week’s announcement that the North will be joint-hosts of Euro 2028, local residents and businesses have given their backing to a redeveloped Casement Park stadium which could host up to five matches.

In five years time, fans from across Europe will descend on the Andersonstown venue to watch international football in the new 34,500 capacity stadium.

With both the Irish and British government, along with the GAA, promising to cover the spiralling costs of the new GAA stadium, we spoke to local businesses and people on the Andersonstown Road to see how they feel about the news.

Larry Drumm from the popular Gem shop said the million dollar question now is when the new stadium will be built.

“It is fantastic news. It is going to be great for Andersonstown and West Belfast in general and for all the businesses in and around the road,” he said.

Casement Park

“A new Casement Park will bring more people into the area, some who probably would never come here otherwise.

“Getting the new Casement built is the million dollar question now. There is no Stormont and we need to get it started as soon as possible for it to be ready ahead of Euro 2028 which is less than five years away.

“The shop has been here since 1952 and before Casement closed, we did a great trade and I can only imagine what is in front of us with a brand new shiny stadium on our doorstep.”

Aaron Rooney played for St Teresa’s GAC in the last ever game at Casement Park before it closed.

“I can’t wait for it to be redeveloped,” he said.

GAA FAN: Aaron Rooney

“It will be a happy day for a lot of people and it is sure to bring so many more people to Andersonstown.”

Ciaran McConville from Cut ‘N’ Edge barbers said a redeveloped stadium will be good for the business.

BUSINESS BOOST: Ciaran McConville from Cut 'N' Edge barbers

“It will surely bring a lot of people to the area which will be good for the business and mean more income.”

Brídette Brady from the Hair Lounge said the road will be "buzzing" come 2028.

"It will be good for local businesses. The road will be buzzing," she said.

CUT ABOVE: Hilary Morgan and Brídette Brady at the Hair Lounge

"I am a bit worried about traffic. Where will all the cars park?

"I think like everything there will be pros and cons and we will see what happens in the next few years."

Joanne Smyth from Smyth's Bakery said a new Casement will "regenerate" the area economically.

SERVING UP: Joanne Smyth from Smyth's Bakery

"I think a new stadium will be good for the local community and help regenerate the whole area," she said.

"It is better than it lying empty. I think a new Casement will help all local businesses and put money into the local area."

Meanwhile, Donal O'Hara from the Concerned Owenvarragh and Mooreland Residents' Group, which is pro the redevelopment of Casement Park, said they will "embrace" everything that hosting matches for Euro 2028 will bring to West Belfast.

"We have had a series of briefings with the GAA on its plans for Casement Park over the last 18 months. Our view, and the view of the vast majority of residents who live adjacent to the site, is that we want to see Casement built as soon as possible.

"We believe the new Casement Park will provide significant opportunities for our community, not only in terms of playing and watching Gaelic games but also in providing significant economic and cultural opportunities.

"Our group has also discussed our stance on the Euros and having the third largest sporting event come into the heart of our community, showcasing West Belfast to the world is something we absolutely embrace.

"We will of course engage with the GAA on their logistical plans around all of this, but we are very content with the briefings and assurances we have had to date."