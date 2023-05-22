CASTLE DEA: Sinn Féin secure two seats at expense of Green Party leader

DOUBLE TEAM: Sinn Féin secured two councillors in Castle DEA for the first time thanks to Conor Maskey and Brónach Anglin

SINN Féin secured two seats in the Castle DEA of North Belfast for the first time, at the expense of Green Party leader Mal O'Hara.

New candidate Brónach Anglin topped the poll with 2,479 first preference votes and was shortly followed home by their only previous sitting councillor Conor Maskey.

The DUP were next over the line with Fred Cobain and Dean McCullough easily keeping their Council seats.

Sam Nelson was elected next for Alliance, keeping the party's seat. Sam was co-opted last year after his wife, Nuala McAllister was elected as an MLA.

The battle for the final seat went down to two sitting councillors – SDLP's Carl Whyte and Green Party leader Mal O'Hara. In a tight contest, it was the SDLP man who secured the seat by just 74 votes.

Despite holding their other Belfast City Council seats, the loss of the Green Party leader Mal O'Hara is a huge blow for the party.

Green Party leader Mal O'Hara lost his Council seat

UUP candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, formerly of the PUP, polled a disappointing 553 first preference votes.

Poll-topper Brónach Anglin said: "I am honoured to have been elected to Belfast City Council by the people of the Castle Area of North Belfast.

"I want to thank every person who gave me their vote.

"Sinn Féin went into this campaign with a commitment to work for all, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to represent the people of this area and deliver first-class council services.

"This election was an opportunity to send a signal that it is time to get the Assembly up and running, and it is becoming clear from today’s results that this is what the majority of voters want."

DUP councillor Dean McCullough said it was the "greatest honour" to be elected.

"I consider it the highest of honours, to have been elected to serve the good people of Castle District Electoral Area, the community in which I was born and raised," he said.

DUP councillor Dean McCullough celebrates with North Belfast MLAs Phillip Brett and Brian Kingston

"I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, each and every one of you. I promised to fight for you, and I will keep that promise."

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson said he was "delighted" be elected to serve the people of Castle DEA.

Alliance councillor Sam Nelson

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: "Thank you to every single person in Castle who voted for the SDLP.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte

"It’s an honour to be re-elected and to be able to continue to represent the place I grew up. Sorry to all those who have lost seats, but especially to my friend and former classmate Malachai O’Hara."

Green Party leader and outgoing Castle councillor Mal O'Hara said it was the "honour" of his life to represent the area.

"I am disappointed to not continue making change as a councillor. I’m proud of the work achieved. Thanks to those who voted for me. Watching with love and hope for my green colleagues."