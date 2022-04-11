Strike action at Caterpillar Springvale plant

WORKERS at Caterpillar's West Belfast and Larne plants will begin strike action on Monday due to a dispute over pay and conditions.

Unite the Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject an "insufficient" pay offer, which was tied to a mandatory overtime agreement.

The union said the first strike action will cover a four day production period from April 11 and will be followed by a further four-day stoppage from April 25. Strike action will then recommence for the week from May 3, and will continue the following week.

Workers at Caterpillar's Springvale site in West Belfast had previously reached out to the Andersonstown News to express concern about the company's offer.

US-owned Caterpillar reported surging profits and demand in 2021 and paid out $2.3 billion to shareholders.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham commented: “This is another case of naked boardroom greed. Caterpillar is sitting on billions and could well afford a pay deal which protects our members and their families at a time of surging inflation.

“Caterpillar must understand that these workers are resolute and have the full support of their union as they prepare to take determined action to win a fair wage deal.”

Regional Officer for the workforce, George Brash, stated: “Caterpillar has attempted to demonise our members for exercising their right to participate in lawful industrial action but the blame lies squarely at their door. An offer was made to management which would have dealt with the pay dispute and allowed both parties to enter into a separate process to discuss overtime. That offer was flatly rejected by the employers.

“It is time for Caterpillar to show our members respect. That starts with increasing wages in a no-strings attached pay offer. The ball is in the court of management.”

In a letter dated February 15, Caterpillar wrote to workers to express "disappointment" at the breakdown in negotiations.

"The company recently met with the union to put forward a new and improved offer," the letter read.

"The company also discussed demand-driven overtime and the option to introduce an overtime bonus aligned to this programme. Demand-driven overtime is a necessary requirement to position the business for long-term sustainable success, by meeting the needs of current customers and securing new customers in a highly competitive market."