Councillor welcomes £71,000 funding boost for Cavehill Tennis Club

LOCAL SDLP councillor Carl Whyte has welcomed the council's decision to provide £71,000 funding for new facilities at Cavehill Tennis Club.

Councillor Whyte proposed the support for the club, which is staffed entirely by volunteers and is North Belfast's only tennis club which was founded in 1914. The money will go towards a range of improvements at the club including new floodlights.

Councillor Whyte said: “I’m delighted to have secured this vital funding for the Cavehill Tennis Club.

"This money will go towards much needed improved facilities for the local club and I welcome the cross-party support for this funding.

"At a time when council is encouraging people to live healthier lives, it’s important that we recognise and support successful organisations in the area. Tennis is a popular sport among boys and girls in equal measure and is enjoyed by players of all ages.

Delighted to be able to get £71k over the line for @CavehillTennis much needed work at their club doing great work over many decades… onwards and upwards for the future! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/qsFr9gHFAC — Cllr Conor Maskey - Wash Your Hands! (@conormaskey) August 30, 2022

“This club has a real cross community ethos and has been involved in a number of beneficial projects in our local area, including working with schools and community groups and this funding will help them to expand that offering in the near future. The coaching sessions offered to people of all ages have also proved popular.

“Membership has seen a sharp increase at the club in recent years, particularly among younger age groups, as people have realised the value of outdoor spaces following the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The club has also strived to keep membership rates as affordable as possible. The new floodlights included in these plans would be transformational for the club, allowing them to use their facilities to the maximum year-round and enable sport to continue during the darker winter months.”