CCU Credit Union: We're here for you this Christmas

THE holiday season is a time for family, joy, and celebration – but for many, it can also bring financial pressures. CCU Credit Union is committed to helping members enjoy a brighter, worry-free Christmas with affordable and fair Christmas loans. With simple online applications and seven convenient branches open six days a week, CCU makes borrowing easy, safe, and local.



CEO Terry McCrudden comments: “As the festive season approaches, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the strong sense of community that defines CCU Credit Union. This is a time for creating memories and enjoying the company of family and friends, and we are proud to support local households in celebrating the holidays with peace of mind.



“At CCU, our commitment has always been to our people. Every decision we make and every service we provide is designed to support our members while strengthening the wider community. By choosing your local Credit Union, you are not only meeting your family’s needs but also contributing to a stronger, more resilient community for everyone.



“This Christmas, let us come together to make the season brighter. Whether through our convenient online services or one of our seven branches, we are here to ensure borrowing is simple, fair, and stress-free.



“On behalf of everyone at CCU, thank you for your continued trust and support. Together, we can make this festive season truly memorable”.