Cedar Lodge in fundraising campaign for full-time therapy dog

A NORTH Belfast specialist school is hoping to raise enough money to purchase a full-time therapy dog.

Cedar Lodge School on the Lansdowne Road cater for young people with complex educational needs. The school has so far raised over £6,000 to fund additional therapeutic support services, including a therapy dog on a full-time basis.

Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT) helps improve the mental, physical, social and emotional functioning with the aid of animals. For children with specialist needs, such benefits include improved motor skills and balance, increased focus, attention, self-esteem, self-confidence and reduced anxiety and grief.

To help with the fundraising effort, staff and pupils have been taking part in a month of fitness throughout June, culminating in a fun day last Thursday.

Vice-Principal Peter Wilmont explained: “We are working with Assist Dogs NI to try and get a therapy dog for the school.

“Currently, we employ a dog and handler to come in once a week but we are looking to get one on a full-time basis.

“We are hoping to have it by this time next year.

“Our month of fitness has been great for both staff and students and last Thursday, we completed the challenge of 100km in one day through running, rowing and cycling.

“It has been great for mental health and wellbeing of staff and children after what has been a tough school year with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We set ourselves the challenge of completing the distance to our partner school, Sozizwe Special School in Johannesburg, South Africa which is a total of 8476 miles (13,640.8km) away.

“We have travelled so far already this year as a school community and I want to thank everyone who has took part and supported us.”

You can still donate to the Cedar Lodge School fundraising campaign here.