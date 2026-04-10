THERE were big birthday celebrations at Cloona House on Friday to celebrate the 90th birthday of one of their valued volunteers.

Gerry Barrett has been a volunteer at Good Morning Colin – which provides a daily telephone call for registered clients – for the past four years.

The seven-day-a-week service involves a call first thing in the morning to clients, having a chat to make sure they're okay, and if they have any problems they can be signposted to the relevant agencies.

On Friday the Good Morning Colin team came together to throw a surprise party for Gerry at Cloona House, home of Colin Neighbourhood Partnership.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Gerry said: "I don't believe I am 90, but it is beginning to sink in. I am not the person I was about two months ago, because I feel myself slowing down.

"I was a principal and retired at 62 but I got involved in many things. I was still quite busy and then I had my little great grandson to look after.

"I was quite active and busy up until about five years ago when I didn't have much to do. I got talking to a friend Maeve who told me she volunteered at Good Morning Colin. I was immediately interested but thought maybe they wouldn't take me on.

"I went along and volunteered my services to them. Good Morning Colin is a wonderful service. Isabel and Aisling seem to attract the best people. Volunteering has been a blessing for me.

"I remember a few years ago doing the phones on my own. I was 88! I have no responsibilities so I am basically available anytime. Friday is a big day for me.

"You wouldn't believe the pleasure I get out of this. Good Morning Colin also run events during the year and I help out with them too.

MANY HAPPY RETURNS: Gerry Barrett is still contributing to the community at the age of 90

"It is a very big part of my life. It has been a lifeline for me. I do a bit of gardening but I am getting a bit old for that now.

"Sure if I wasn't at Colin, I would probably just be in bed or something!"

Aisling Thompson, Assistant Co-ordinator at Good Morning Colin, added: "Gerry has been with us for four years now and is a very valued member of the team. He is always willing to step in and if we are short-staffed he is the first one there.

"He attends all our events and helps out. He is very well thought of.

"He thought he was coming in today for a volunteer meeting and we surprised him with a 90th birthday party. To have someone of that age still volunteering is amazing. I think he definitely inspires other people.

"He is phoning people younger than himself who are housebound but he is great and just keeps working hard."