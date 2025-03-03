Celtic coming to Ireland to take on Cork City at famous GAA stadium

FAMOUS STADIUM: Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork will open its doors to another soccer match this summer Inpho Photography

CELTIC Football Club have announced a pre-season match in Ireland this summer.

The Scottish champions will play League of Ireland side Cork City in the inaugural Cork Super Cup on July 8 at the GAA's Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Cork Super Cup is a joint initiative between Cork GAA and sports marketing agency Druid Sport to bring another record-breaking mid-summer event to the stadium.

The match will only be the third ever soccer match to be staged at the historic grounds, and the first competitive men’s game. The winners will lift a specially commissioned Cork Super Cup trophy, designed by former Cork GAA legend Ger McCarthy.

The fixture is expected to bring a significant boost to the local economy and hospitality trade, with an anticipated sell-out crowd. The organisers of the Cork Super Cup 2025 will be engaging with local businesses to create a unique atmosphere for visitors to the city, and it’s estimated that the economic return from the fixture could be in the region of €6million.

Speaking at the launch, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The Cork Super Cup will be a wonderful showcase of sport for the city, and of SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a host of major events.

"I would like to commend Cork GAA for their ongoing vision for the stadium, and wish both teams and all the supporters well this summer.”

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA said: “This is another opportunity to share our stadium with the world, and help show Cork as an excellent destination for sports tourism.

"We are fortunate that one of the world’s most successful soccer teams has agreed to return to Cork, and we have been engaging with Cork City FC to ensure that both sets of fans really enjoy the experience.

"Every event such as this generates funding streams that we can reinvest in the stadium, and in our own games, so everyone wins.”

SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to host the inaugural Cork Super Cup on July 8th, 2025 when current Scottish Premiership Champions Celtic FC travel to take on Cork City FC.



Full story 👇🏼#CCFC84 🇮🇹 — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) March 3, 2025

Celtic have played Cork City in friendlies on Leeside before, including a famous 2-0 victory for the home side during a visit in 1992, while a team of Celtic and Manchester United legends played a team of Ireland legends at the stadium in 2018, in memory of the late Liam Miller who played for both clubs.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We are delighted to be travelling to Cork to play in this fantastic match in the summertime. We will be visiting a great stadium in a fine city and we are sure the game will be a wonderful occasion.

"Celtic’s Irish connections are very important to the club and we are sure there will be huge interest in the match. From my own perspective it will be great to be going home to Ireland but also from a footballing side we are really looking forward to the match against Cork City, which will be an important part of our preparations for next season.”

Cork City manager, Tim Clancy said: “We are lucky to have such an incredible fanbase at City, and know they will turn out in force to show Celtic what the Rebel Army is capable of.

"We have enjoyed incredible support since the start of the League of Ireland Premier Division season, and the opportunity to place a fantastic team in Celtic at an iconic setting is one that both the team and the fans can look forward to.”

Season ticket holders with SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Celtic FC and Cork City FC will be able to purchase tickets from Wednesday, March 5 by following instructions that will be sent by email.

Tickets will go on general sale, including a limited number of family tickets, via www.corksupercup.com/tickets and Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday, March 7.